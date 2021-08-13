Politics
GOP Aide Admits To Journalist Why They're Letting People Die

Yes, it really is a strategy.
Yesterday, Ari Melber was talking about the Republicans, calling them a "January 6th-adjacent party."

"I will read you something that Gene Robinson was writing. He argues that too many Republicans were taking covid's side literally in the pandemic, creating an environment killing Americans who shouldn't have to die. Republican DeSantis transparently positioning himself as a contender for 2024, and if Floridians die along the way, so be it.'

"Gene is a serious Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, that's pretty harsh coming from him. Do you think that's fair, or too far?" he asked journalist Julia Ioffe.

"I think it is very fair, Abbott and DeSantis positioning themselves for 2024," she said.

"You saw DeSantis' wife, she said, 'Oh, it is so great, my husband is a great dad just like Trump and he has the same hand motion as Trump. It's so obvious that he's positioning himself just like Trump."

But here's the part that every Democratis candidate should be using in ads, starting right this minute.

"About a month ago, I was talking to a pretty senior Hill aide on the Republican side. Vaccinated, everybody in his shop was vaccinated. I said, 'What is the deal, why are you doing is this? It's your own constituency you're killing.'

"And he said they just want to make Biden look bad. They want the crisis to happen on Biden's watch so that he does not get the credit for the vaccine that they felt Trump should get the credit for. That's it. I mean, my jaw hit the floor and I had to work to get it back up."

I can't say I'm surprised, exactly. After all, it's really the only explanation that fits the facts. But that our national politics have degraded to the point where Republicans actually believe mass murder is a legitimate campaign strategy?

