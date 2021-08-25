Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Matthew Dowd: Biden Did 'Unbelievable' Work On Afghanistan Withdrawal

"He's the first president in four presidents to actually get done what the American people wanted done in Afghanistan, which was 'get out,'" he told Kate Bolduan.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Matthew Dowd was the chief political strategist for the Bush-Cheney reelection campaign, and he's certainly come a long way. He was on CNN last night praising Joe Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Kate Bolduan asked Dowd if Biden is simply counting on the American people to stand by him for the way he's handled the withdrawal, "and if he's making the right bet." (Because it's unthinkable to the press corps that they're so out of touch that the public disagrees with their eager attacks on the Biden withdrawal.)

"Well, as you probably are aware, I actually have lauded the president from the very beginning about Afghanistan. He was dealt a horrible situation and as of today, he's done an extremely good job in the situation," Dowd said.

"There were many people over the last seven days that said there is no possible way he could get 50,000 people out. no possible way, and that was the number of people we thought had to get out. He's got 70,000 people out in the last eight days, 70,000 people out of Afghanistan in the last days, and I actually think the president, from what he was dealt and done over the course of the last week, should be congratulated on the way this was done.

"There are many things left to handle over the course of this situation. I think the president has done unbelievable yeoman's work, and he's the first president in four presidents to actually get done what the American people wanted done in Afghanistan, which was 'get out.'"

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team