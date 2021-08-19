Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Nikki Haley Is Not Too Terribly Bright, Part Infinity

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is very distressed about negotiations with the Taliban.
By Karoli Kuns
Nikki Haley Is Not Too Terribly Bright, Part Infinity
Image from: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is very distressed about negotiations with the Taliban.

Terrible to be negotiating with the Taliban! How bad Biden and his administration are for dancing with the devil, negotiating with terrorists, and doing the thing that Donald Trump did a year ago! The thing she was fully aware of at the time it was done! What an awful business.

How stupid do you have to be to tweet something like this? Twitter pounced, sending some timely reminders of exactly who negotiated what with the Taliban, and who cheered from the sidelines at the time.

Nikki, the internet always remembers. Even if you don't.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team