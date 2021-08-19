Nikki Haley Is Not Too Terribly Bright, Part Infinity

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is very distressed about negotiations with the Taliban.

To have our Generals say that they are depending on diplomacy with the Taliban is an unbelievable scenario. Negotiating with the Taliban is like dealing with the devil. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 18, 2021

Terrible to be negotiating with the Taliban! How bad Biden and his administration are for dancing with the devil, negotiating with terrorists, and doing the thing that Donald Trump did a year ago! The thing she was fully aware of at the time it was done! What an awful business.

How stupid do you have to be to tweet something like this? Twitter pounced, sending some timely reminders of exactly who negotiated what with the Taliban, and who cheered from the sidelines at the time.

She is probably totally okay with Pompeo getting a lot of grief on this. She had escaped to safety by then. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 18, 2021

You do know we all saw you at the UN working for Trump, right? Do you think we are going to magically forget your Administration did in fact negotiate with the Taliban and release 5,000 prisoners while drawing down our forces? We are never letting you forget you collaborated. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 18, 2021

cool story. Niks. just curious, when Trump was arranging for 5,000 Taliban warriors to be released from prison, was that a "negotiation"? or did he just skip to the end and say yes without getting anything in return https://t.co/ViAQKUHc0x — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 18, 2021

Apparently Nimrata Randhawa Haley had a different view.



“U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration’s policy in Afghanistan is working, saying talks between the government and Taliban extremists, and a peace process, are closer than ever before.” — PatriotDaughter 🇺🇸 (@Cubfan13241) August 18, 2021

dealing with the devil#GOPDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/NdlTG5Jtzy — Greg "I’m Wearing My Mask For A While More” Proops (@GregProops) August 18, 2021

Nikki, the internet always remembers. Even if you don't.