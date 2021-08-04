Politics
Offspring Drummer Ousted After Refusing Covid Vaccine

Pete Parada said on Instagram, ‘it has been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour’ after turning down treatment on medical grounds.
By Ed Scarce
Imagine being so dumb that your refusal to get vaccinated gets you kicked out of a band in the midst of a worldwide tour. Sounds far-fetched, right? Well, no. Not for the COVIDIOTS out there like drummer Pete Parada. He said he already had COVID and didn't need to be vaccinated. His bandmates thought otherwise.

Source: The Guardian

Pete Parada, drummer with Californian pop-punks the Offspring, has said he has been ousted from the band over his refusal to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour … you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they’re not entirely alone.”

He cited medical advice for not taking the vaccine, due to his “personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs”. He added that he had “no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same.”

He claimed: “There are countless folks (like me) for whom these shots carry a greater risk than the virus … I need to state, unequivocally, that I support informed consent – which necessitates choice unburdened by coercion. I do not find it ethical or wise to allow those with the most power (government, corporations, organisations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those with the least power.”

Parada's medical history includes Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system. One assumes this would be just the sort of person who should get the vaccine,

Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time. I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime. Unfortunately for me (and my family — who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits.”

As noted by The Guardian, "Parada joins a number of vaccine sceptics in the music world, including Eric Clapton, Ian Brown, Richard Ashcroft, Van Morrison and Noel Gallagher, who have all voiced varying degrees of suspicion."

