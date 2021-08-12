Republicans In Disarray: Dan Crenshaw Heckled Over 2020

Winning a Republican primary AND referencing common sense? Whoa, Dan Crenshaw, you've got your work cut out for you!

Dan Crenshaw got in a spat with a fellow Republican Wednesday over the "results" of the 2020 election.

Note that while Crenshaw acknowledged Biden's win as early as December 2020, he also joined in "signing an amicus brief supporting the President and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s unsuccessful effort before the Supreme Court to nullify millions of votes in four battleground states."

At a fundraiser in Illinois, a US Senate candidate [I've never heard of before and I live in Illinois], Bobby Piton, found his fifteen minutes of fame by going all shouty crackers at Dan Crenshaw.

Piton is clearly hoping to win the ride-or-die Trump contingent, win the Republican nomination to US Senate, and then lose to Tammy Duckworth in 2022. Because that is literally the best he can hope for.



Meanwhile, Piton insists to Dan Crenshaw that he KNOWS the 2020 election was faked. In his YouTube description, which is many sentences long and worth the click for hilarity, Piton claims he personally "literally combed through millions of election voter data in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and several other states..."

He also says "TEXAS WAKE UP! You have serious work in store to unseat this dishonest and cocky Democrat operative Rep. Crenshaw." Enjoy your primary, Dan!

Crenshaw isn't buying Piton's claims, but hey, it's kinda late to face reality in the Republican Party, duuude.

Dan Crenshaw and any other GOPer that has said for months the election was stolen or voted against the certification and are now changing their minds only means since no proof was found they fear losing the next election cycle or being caught up in the Big Lie forever. — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@crazywoman5921) August 12, 2021

Then they came for Dan Crenshaw and I say nothing because he helped create them. — 🦋MiaDragonfly🦋 (@miadragonfly) August 12, 2021