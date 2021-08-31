Richard Engel Is Very, Very Sad About U.S. Leaving Afghanistan

While we see elite military advisors and journalists predicting dark things for America as a result of leaving Afghanistan, I thought about Martin Luther King Jr.'s seminal speech, "Beyond Vietnam -- A Time To Break Silence":

Since I am a preacher by calling, I suppose it is not surprising that I have seven major reasons for bringing Vietnam into the field of my moral vision. There is at the outset a very obvious and almost facile connection between the war in Vietnam and the struggle I, and others, have been waging in America. A few years ago there was a shining moment in that struggle. It seemed as if there was a real promise of hope for the poor -- both black and white -- through the poverty program. There were experiments, hopes, new beginnings. Then came the buildup in Vietnam, and I watched this program broken and eviscerated, as if it were some idle political plaything of a society gone mad on war, and I knew that America would never invest the necessary funds or energies in rehabilitation of its poor so long as adventures like Vietnam continued to draw men and skills and money like some demonic destructive suction tube. So, I was increasingly compelled to see the war as an enemy of the poor and to attack it as such.

For years, we've asked, "Why can't America feed our hungry, or provide health care for the sick? Why is there always enough money for war?"

Well, war makes defense contractors, mercenaries, and assorted other people rich. And it gives journalists a high profile that increases their career standing and clout.

If you're curious why NBC's Richard Engel is so upset about the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, he talks honestly in his book War Journal about how he knew the Iraq War was going to be great for the careers of people like him https://t.co/0KXEOCNuKL pic.twitter.com/yUGCVQwFxu — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) August 30, 2021

Maybe this is one of the reasons Richard Engel is so sad. While war is hell, adrenaline is addicting, and soldiers often have a hard time adjusting to relative calm. The same is probably true of journalists: "Without the war, who am I?"

Well, Richard, your feelings should not be the basis of foreign policy.

You said, "This is the worst capitulation of Western values in my lifetime." Really, Richard? More than the entire Trump era?

Your speech crossed a line, I think. You are neither a historian, nor a pundit. Finally, Richard, you are no Walter Cronkite. No doubt your employer will try to equate your speech with his, but you fall far short of the standard.

We know which side today's media is on, and it ain't ours.

Thank you, President Biden, for choosing the rest of us over the Endless Wars.

Someone get Richard Engel a tissue. — ⚖️ 💛🐝The Most Passionate Twist🇱🇨🇺🇸 (@Ms_MMMJ) August 30, 2021

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it."



--Upton Sinclair



In case you're wondering why @RichardEngel and so many others in the military/media complex seem to be struggling with us leaving Afghanistan. — 💉💉 Vaccinated. Modern(a) Man. (@jim_pettit) August 31, 2021

Richard Engel thinks we're naive enough to believe contingency plans aren't in place to get others out of Afghanistan. — Jim Black (@GuyNoir57) August 31, 2021