Louisiana's Most Tedious Senator Compares Fauci To Bill Cosby

Trying to play up his folksy Louisiana cadence, Republican Sen. John Kennedy claimed that Americans don't know who to believe anymore when discussing COVID or the vaccines.

That's ridiculous because almost all the people getting sick are the unvaccinated.

Kennedy told Fox News's Harris Faulkner, "I think if I was king for a day," he said in that smarmy manner of his, "I would appoint one person in whom the American people have confidence here in Washington, not a politician, to try to answer people's questions."

The only people that have questions about vaccines, masks or the Delta variant are MAGA cultists, Q, Fox News hosts and guests and every other right-wing media outlet that is preying on the anti-vax crowd.

Sen. Kennedy continued, "Now, fair or not. I don't think that's Dr. Fauci. I like Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci, but uh, fair or not, about half of Americans trust Dr. Fauci now like they would trust Bill Cosby as the bartender. That's just the fact."

Jesus. WTF? Are you kidding me? Cosby who was imprisoned for drugging and raping women is just as popular as the leading US doctor on viruses?

Forget the despicable analogy. In reality that's not a fact at all. Americans are still high on trust with US health agencies.

Last month in a new survey the Annenberg Public policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania 68 percent of participants believed that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, provided trustworthy advice on the pandemic.

Only 32% of respondents don't view Dr. Fauci favorably. That's the Tucker Carlson crowd.

Sen. Rand Paul and his minions tried to blame the pandemic on Dr. Fauci and have done everything they can to try to soil his reputation.

All that's happened is fools like Kennedy gettin' up on a teeeeeveeee and sayin' horrible things about a man who has given his life to the health and safety of this country and the world.