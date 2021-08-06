Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Louisiana's Most Tedious Senator Compares Fauci To Bill Cosby

A southern hack from the Senate is still a hack. And John Kennedy of Louisiana is a hack.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Trying to play up his folksy Louisiana cadence, Republican Sen. John Kennedy claimed that Americans don't know who to believe anymore when discussing COVID or the vaccines.

That's ridiculous because almost all the people getting sick are the unvaccinated.

Kennedy told Fox News's Harris Faulkner, "I think if I was king for a day," he said in that smarmy manner of his, "I would appoint one person in whom the American people have confidence here in Washington, not a politician, to try to answer people's questions."

The only people that have questions about vaccines, masks or the Delta variant are MAGA cultists, Q, Fox News hosts and guests and every other right-wing media outlet that is preying on the anti-vax crowd.

Sen. Kennedy continued, "Now, fair or not. I don't think that's Dr. Fauci. I like Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci, but uh, fair or not, about half of Americans trust Dr. Fauci now like they would trust Bill Cosby as the bartender. That's just the fact."

Jesus. WTF? Are you kidding me? Cosby who was imprisoned for drugging and raping women is just as popular as the leading US doctor on viruses?

Forget the despicable analogy. In reality that's not a fact at all. Americans are still high on trust with US health agencies.

Last month in a new survey the Annenberg Public policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania 68 percent of participants believed that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, provided trustworthy advice on the pandemic.

Only 32% of respondents don't view Dr. Fauci favorably. That's the Tucker Carlson crowd.

Sen. Rand Paul and his minions tried to blame the pandemic on Dr. Fauci and have done everything they can to try to soil his reputation.

All that's happened is fools like Kennedy gettin' up on a teeeeeveeee and sayin' horrible things about a man who has given his life to the health and safety of this country and the world.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team