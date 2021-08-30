Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

The War In Afghanistan Is Over

In spite of all of the hand-wringing, weeping and gnashing of teeth by television pundits, the last service member has left Afghanistan, ending the war.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

In spite of all of the hand-wringing, weeping and gnashing of teeth by television pundits, the last service member has left Afghanistan, ending the war. President Joe Biden deserves the credit for being willing to take the criticism and angst while putting an end to a war that should have ended years before.

In a statement, Biden wrote:

I want to thank our commanders and the men and women serving under them for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled – in the early morning hours of August 31st, Kabul time – with no further loss of American lives. The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended.

At last. And let's not pretend this withdrawal shouldn't have been done, or shouldn't have involved negotiations with the Taliban. Joe Biden faced down the Pentagon's hungry gaze and did the right thing anyway.

Biden also called for Americans to pray for three things:

For now, I urge all Americans to join me in grateful prayer tonight for three things. First, for our troops and diplomats who carried out this mission of mercy in Kabul and at tremendous risk with such unparalleled results: an airlift that evacuated tens of thousands more people than any imagined possible. Second, to the network of volunteers and veterans who helped identify those needing evacuation, guide them to the airport, and provide support along the way. And third, to everyone who is now – and who will – welcome our Afghan allies to their new homes around the world, and in the United States.

Biden will address the nation tomorrow on the decision to withdraw and the end of the war. Let's close the book on this misbegotten war and start nation-building here at home.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team