AMA Statement Demands End To Ivermectin COVID Use

There's nothing that a horse dewormer can't cure, right Fox News?
While Fox News personas and right-wing anti-vaxers continually promote the use of unproven medications to combat COVID, The American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) have released a statement denouncing this latest snake oil cure.

The AMA "strongly oppose the ordering, prescribing, or dispensing of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial."

But because of the likes of the Joe Rogans and FoxQ carnival barkers, people are running in droves to get this animal dewormer instead of an actual FREE vaccine.

We are alarmed by reports that outpatient prescribing for and dispensing of ivermectin have increased 24-fold since before the pandemic and increased exponentially over the past few months. As such, we are calling for an immediate end to the prescribing, dispensing, and use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. In addition, we are urging physicians, pharmacists, and other prescribers—trusted health care professionals in their communities—to warn patients against the use of ivermectin outside of FDA-approved indications and guidance, whether intended for use in humans or animals, as well as purchasing ivermectin from online stores. Veterinary forms of this medication are highly concentrated for large animals and pose a significant toxicity risk for humans.

