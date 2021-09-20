Breitbart Editor: Liberals Promote Vaccines As Plan To Kill Off Trumpers

One of the most ridiculous opinion pieces ever, and that's saying something.

This fabulosity that justifies the anti-VAX, MAGA crowd comes from John Nolte, the editor at large from Breitbart.

In a crazy op-ed, Nolte has concocted a new conspiracy theory that supposes that left-wing figures like President Biden, CNN, Dr. Fauci, and Howard Stern (?) are promoting vaccines so that Trump supporters will refuse to take it.

If they do get the shot then they'll be "caving" to the Left and since voting margins are so small, it'll kill off the Republican electorate.

Nolte writes, "Because leftists like Stern and CNNLOL and Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci are deliberately looking to manipulate Trump supporters into not getting vaccinated."

Reverse psychology much? How can you manipulate a normal thinking person into not taking a vaccine that can save their life by promoting it?

Republicans are so morally bankrupt that they reflectively do the opposite of whatever a credible person tells them to.

Trump loved Dr. Fauci until his approval ratings skyrocketed past him so the traitorous ex-president ditched him and then his minions in the media and Congress tried to blame the entire pandemic on Dr. Fauci in an effort to alleviate Trump's immoral and criminal behavior and actions dealing with the virus outbreak in early 2020.

“Who wants to cave to piece of shit like Howard Stern (or Jimmy Kimmel or these repulsive doctors refusing to treat the unvaccinated or Bette Midler or, or, or…) Who wants to feel like they’re caving to a guy who’s such a piece of shit he publicly mocks people who have died. And he’s not just a piece of shit mocking them; he’s a piece of shit hurting the families the dead men left behind.”

Nolte likes to use the word cave a lot. If Democrats are behind something then as Republican you must be against it, no matter what. Even if it costs you your life during a pandemic.

Nolte admits that it’s the unvaccinated that are dying off in droves. True, that.

Many Republicans believe that COVID is just a hoax anyway. It's an effort for the Global conspiracy to control their lives.

You have to be a pretty sick person to refuse a vaccine on the grounds that you're succumbing to the great liberal agenda.

And now he suggests, as vaccine mandates are being implemented, that's the next phase of the great Liberal plan to ramp up more Republican deaths?

It appears the only way to get the Trump-supporting and vaccinated is to create another conspiracy theory making the left the evildoers trying to manipulate Trump supporters to refuse to take the vaccine.

Breitbart playing nine-level chess to own the libs will be far too complicated to be deciphered by the MAGA crowd.