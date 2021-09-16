Dweeb Ben Shapiro Proposes Texas Secede For GOP 'Win'

Unable to wrap their heads around the California recall loss, little virgin dweeb Ben Shapiro put forth the idea that Texas and other red states should secede from the Union so they can be what they want to be.

Shapiro said, "So on a national level, why should we care about California? Well, because what it actually presages is not just politics in California. What it presages is a question, whether we actually do want to remain part of the same body politic."

The wingnut toddler basically wants Texas and then others like Ohio and Florida to be independent of the Union with no ties to the US federal government.

Little Ben made the same un-American and ridiculous argument that secessionists always make.

"I think this is why you're hearing so much talk these days about a quote-unquote "civil war" or talk about secession or talk about the country breaking apart. It's a serious question."

It's not a serious question. The federal government makes health and safety rules to protect the body politic from death and civil rights rules so Americans aren't discriminated against, but that doesn't sit well with today's conspiracy-driven Republicans, many of whom depend on federal funds to live.

The Daily Wire host, which Facebook amplifies to the nth degree, blames Democrats for the anger in this country instead of where it firmly belongs: on the coattails of Traitor Trump, Republicans in Congress and his media minions.

And it's not about Biden trying to turn Texas into California. It is the QAnon, wingnut, jingoist, xenophobic, authoritarian turn Republicans have made to support a treasonous ex-president.

Right-wing extremism is on full display and before President Obama took office, they hid in the shadows.

Now they rule the roost.

Editor's note: (Frances Langum) What I always say to the word "secession"? Federal Funding.

ask the Social Security and veterans benefits recipients if they're ready to go without their checks. Then secede. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) February 1, 2017

Don't dismiss Allen West as a mere nutjob; he's the Chairman of the Texas Republican Party. 80 to 85 percent of Texas nursing home residents are dependent upon either Medicare or Medicaid funding for their care.

West's "Independent Rep. of Texas" will throw them in the street. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) April 10, 2021