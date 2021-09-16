Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Dweeb Ben Shapiro Proposes Texas Secede For GOP 'Win'

An odd reaction to the California shellacking of the Republican Party.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Unable to wrap their heads around the California recall loss, little virgin dweeb Ben Shapiro put forth the idea that Texas and other red states should secede from the Union so they can be what they want to be.

Shapiro said, "So on a national level, why should we care about California? Well, because what it actually presages is not just politics in California. What it presages is a question, whether we actually do want to remain part of the same body politic."

The wingnut toddler basically wants Texas and then others like Ohio and Florida to be independent of the Union with no ties to the US federal government.

Little Ben made the same un-American and ridiculous argument that secessionists always make.

"I think this is why you're hearing so much talk these days about a quote-unquote "civil war" or talk about secession or talk about the country breaking apart. It's a serious question."

It's not a serious question. The federal government makes health and safety rules to protect the body politic from death and civil rights rules so Americans aren't discriminated against, but that doesn't sit well with today's conspiracy-driven Republicans, many of whom depend on federal funds to live.

The Daily Wire host, which Facebook amplifies to the nth degree, blames Democrats for the anger in this country instead of where it firmly belongs: on the coattails of Traitor Trump, Republicans in Congress and his media minions.

And it's not about Biden trying to turn Texas into California. It is the QAnon, wingnut, jingoist, xenophobic, authoritarian turn Republicans have made to support a treasonous ex-president.

Right-wing extremism is on full display and before President Obama took office, they hid in the shadows.

Now they rule the roost.

Editor's note: (Frances Langum) What I always say to the word "secession"? Federal Funding.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team