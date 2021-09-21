Eric Trump Will Headline Anti-vaccine Conference In October

Not only has the Trump family soft-peddled anti-vaccine rhetoric since Daddy got destroyed in the 2020 election, but now they are embracing the QAnon anti-vaccine morons that are killing themselves by refusing the shot.

It's particularly weird: for months they demanded the vaccines be named after their seditious father, and instead of helping America recover from the pandemic, they are more interested in fueling COVID further to hurt Biden.

Will Sommer reports, "Trump is set to speak at the Truth About Cancer Live! convention between Oct. 22 and 24 in Nashville, joining a speakers’ lineup that includes some of the most prominent promoters of disinformation about vaccines, as well as leading figures in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

"The conference is the brainchild of Ty and Charlene Bollinger, two major promoters of anti-vaccine disinformation who have made tens of millions of dollars promoting both alternative health cures for cancer and vaccine fears. The Bollingers have dubbed the coronavirus vaccine “that abominable vaccine,” according to a Center for Public Integrity report, and sell a $200 video series promoting vaccine fearmongering on their website."

The promoters of this conference, the Bollingers, have called the vaccine a “SHOT OF POISON!” and the “COVID kill shot.” Naming the conference “Truth About Cancer” is a con, since many of the speakers will be spreading COVID conspiracies.

However, grifters gotta grift. Never forget that Eric is the Trump who (allegedly) funneled funds from a children's cancer charity into his own business. The Trump Foundation is no more and the family is banned from running a non-profit.

Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report https://t.co/P3KvmzgbUX via @abc7chicago — Tejaslonewolf21 (@Tejaslonewolf21) September 13, 2021

The Trump family are like parasites that invade any organism they feel they can fleece.

As Duncan writes, 2,000 Deaths Per Day is a lot at this point.

But there's a lot of money to be made off these conspiracy nuts, who are dying like flies meeting up with The Executioner.

It's all because Fox News, other right-wing media outlets, Republicans in Congress, and the Trump family have embraced the "owning the libs' mentality when it comes to COVID and are refusing to participate in any safety measures.

How's Florida doing these days, Eric? 445 deaths per day are perfectly acceptable to DeSantis and The Trumpers.