Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox News Celebrates Florida Diner Refusing To Serve Biden Voters

I thought Fox News and Republicans are cancel culture warriors who hates when people are censored? I guess that only applies to right-wing conspiracy theorists and QAnon wackos.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Owners of Darbary Diner. a Florida restaurant, attacked all Americans who voted against Traitor Trump by refusing to serve them any longer.

Fox News host and former Trump sycophants Kayleigh McEnany and Pete Hegseth rejoiced at this news. After reading an insane statement from the diner owner, Martha MacCallum said she wasn't happy with this decision and said she didn't like it when Trump administration officials were hassled at restaurants.

War criminal supporter Pete Hegseth suddenly changed his tune from 2018.  "Yeah, it’s a free country, for now, and she’s expressing a sentiment and speaking for a lot of people," he chirped.

Wait, isn't Pete a prime cancel culture warrior and hates when people are censored? I guess that only applies to right-wing conspiracy theorists and QAnon wackos.

F**king hypocrite.

After ranting about how Biden supporters don't love the troops, Hegseth said, "Customers can make a choice. And I actually think this will lead to a lot more business for her than those that turn away.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the horrific Trump former press secretary, chimed in, "I totally agree.”

Neither of them answered the question of how the diner would even know who voted for whom.

In 2018, Hegseth was furious that Sarah Sanders got booted from Virginia's Red Hen restaurant.

Hegseth said, "Adriana, what does it say about the left that they stand in solidarity with a business that kicks out a paying customer just because of their political position?"

 If you agree or disagree with a Trump press secretary being harassed for serially lying to cover up for the former president, that's one thing. Refusing to serve any person that voted opposite of you is much different and much worse. And again, how would they possibly know how anyone voted without asking them?

Once again, Fox News and its cohorts are trying to divide this country into the North and South, hoping bloodshed will eventually follow, which it will unless they stop supporting click-bait stories that enrage their viewers who live to own the libs.

Karoli wrote about the wingnut extremists who are using the Taliban as their model to try and take over America,  "Let's not pretend the violent talk and fantasies of civil war are only the province of white supremacists. There are plenty of so-called "conservatives" itching for it, too."

They itch for it because Fox News stokes it.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team