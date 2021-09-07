Giuliani Hates Impeachment Unless It's For Biden

Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice program is a good barometer to size up what's going on with the QAnon wackos dominating the GOP.

Bannon hosts mainly MAGA serial liars. Enter Rudy Giuliani, who is being investigated by the feds as we speak.

Even though Traitor Trump negotiated the Afghanistan - Taliban deal excluding the Afghan government, Republicans and the Beltway media are hyperventilating over the messy withdrawal. Like getting out of Afghanistan could have ever been conducted beautifully like a heavy practiced fire drill in an elementary school.

Traitor Trump always has the "perfect plan." Remember health care?

The most ridiculous part of this interview outside of Rudy's ridiculous answers was when Steve Bannon asked, "In your reasoned opinion, do you believe Joe Biden -- should be impeached immediately for treason?"

As for the treason charge:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

In that scenario, the only person committing treasonous acts was Donald Trump.

Bannon asked, "I remember we would have you on [the show] many times and you warned the American people about the politicization and weaponization of the impeachment process."

"You warned us about weaponizing the impeachment process for things just like this. How would you weigh and measure that, your warning about the weaponization and over-politicization of it versus your charges against Joe Biden?"

Rudy claimed that just because the Democrats misused the process, (which they didn't) that doesn't prevent Republicans from impeaching Biden.

"I think you have to do it," Giuliani said.

Giuliani hopefully will lose his law license to practice anywhere in this country for his outrageous and criminal behavior, promoting phony voter fraud claims to the courts when he knew they were bogus.

Anything he says or claims is another strike against his chances of retaining his law license.

That's a good thing.