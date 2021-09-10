Hey Wingers, SCOTUS Already Ruled In Favor Of Vaccine Mandates

CNN legal analyst Laura Jarrett explained how businesses will use President Biden's vaccine mandate as cover to get their workforce vaccinated.

"That perhaps they wanted to do it all along but were perhaps afraid of lawsuits. And this gives them the legal cover to finally pull the trigger that they wanted to probably do months ago," she said.

"Laura, just remind me, there's a little thing called Supreme Court precedent, correct?" John Berman asked.

"There is, and the Supreme Court, as you know, John, as a scholar of the Supreme Court yourself, I'm sure, goes back to 1905 with smallpox and the Supreme Court saying that Massachusetts could have a vaccine mandate. We know that other states do this. We have seen Los Angeles now doing this in the school context. We've seen other courts already doing this for colleges and students that have tried to protest against vaccine requirements. So we know that this is legal. Again, the question is, why not do this weeks ago when the delta variant was surging?" Jarrett said.

Berman brought up Biden's promise to make sure everyone will get paid in school districts under Republican governors who impose a no-mask mandate.

"How essential do you think that is going to be on the public health side of things in making sure that kids are wearing masks?" he asked Dr. Paul Offit.

"It is remarkable for children less than 12 because we don't have a vaccine yet, the only chance they have to avoid this virus is to wear a mask, which clearly works. Then you have governors who say, 'No, no. We want to tie both hands behind their back. We want to give them every chance to catch this infection.' It is remarkable. There was recently a publication out , a CDC publication talking about an outbreak in Marin County, California. Teacher wasn't vaccinated, didn't wear a mask and was infected and taught for a couple days and infected half her class and they proceeded to infect other children.

"It is remarkable to me because our children are precious. We know how important it is to have on-site education as opposed to virtual learning. We should do everything to maintain that by masking and making sure the teachers are vaccinate and children over 12 are all vaccinated. it's hard to watch," he concluded.

Seems pretty reasonable, right? But this morning, the Keyboard Irregulars are out in force, rallying the (overweight, sedentary) troops, telling them to stand up to TYRANNY!!!

#Biden - Our Patience is Wearing Thin with your Tyranny Joe!!



Republicans at all levels of our Government MUST stand together against these UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATES. The TYRANNY must STOP. Where's SCOTUS on this#BidensIllegalVaccineMandate#BidenMustResign #BidenMustGo — Gone Galt (@Galt57J) September 10, 2021

If Biden thinks the US is in a pandemic of unvaccinated, he is leading tyranny of the vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/nGoUDcmkCL — Stand and Salute 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@olgrumpyfart2) September 10, 2021