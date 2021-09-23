Psaki Guts Doocy's Misogynistic Lie About Pregnant Women In Texas

More cracker-jack reporting by Peter Doocy of Fox State Trump-Fluffing Network.

"We're told by our teams on the ground, you guys are releasing pretty much all family units, couples where the woman says she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant, and that nobody actually has to take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so, how..."

How, indeed.

How does this in any way resemble a legitimate issue to raise in the White House press room? Jen Psaki doesn't think it does, either.

"Are you suggesting that you don't believe when women say they're pregnant? Is that a big issue, we think, at the border?" Psaki interrupted him, forcing Doocy's hand into playing that advanced journalism technique known as "rubber and glue."

"I am not in charge of keeping the border secure. You guys are," he threw back at her, as the high-level journalistic jujitsu played out.

"You think pregnant women are posing a big threat to the border?" Psaki pressed him again, worthy opponent that she is.

"You tell me." Doocy said to gasps in the briefing room, as veteran journos marveled at his mastery.

"To the border communities? Is that a big issue?" Psaki went deeper.

"You tell me." Everyone knows the power of this retort increases exponentially when spoken the second time.

Clearly defeated from the trap Doocy had carefully plotted all along, Psaki crumbled under the pressure of the intellectual force of his arguments.

"I'm not aware of pregnant women being a big issue of concern to people at the border," she admitted. "What I will note for you, Peter, as I said earlier, there is a process, if people cannot be expelled under Title 42 for a range of reasons, some of that is because the countries they came from, or other countries, including Mexico may not be accepting families with children under the age of seven."

Oh, yeah, Psaki? If THAT was true, you'd know what that process WAS, wouldn't you?

"They are placed in removal proceedings. Those removal proceedings require them to either go to a detention facility, or require them to get a notice to appear, including providing their biometric data and otherwise, so that we can ensure we know where they are, and we can ensure we know when they're gonna come back. So, that's what the process is," she explained.

Oh.

"If there's a big outrage about pregnant women, I'm not tracking it," she concluded.

Well, there actually IS a big outrage about pregnant women in Texas, but it's not southern border-related, and it has nothing to do with pregnant women rushing INTO Texas. Nobody pregnant comes to Texas on purpose unless it is abso-frikkin-lutely necessary.