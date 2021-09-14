Politics
comments

Josh Wasn't Afraid Of COVID

Josh Britt, 36, of Greenville, TN filled his Facebook page with anti-vax, anti-mask memes for months. On 9/11, Josh died from COVID.
By Ed Scarce
26 min ago by Ed Scarce
According to the website, Sorry Anti-vaxxer

Source: Sorry Anti-vaxxer

Josh G Britt, 36, Greenville, TN, DSP. Anti-vaxxer. Died of COVID.

According to a post by his wife on his Facebook page, Josh has died. He leaves behind his wife and two kids. All of the posts below are within 1 month of his death.

There are dozens of these things dating back many months, but I'll put up a couple. You can see more in the video above.

And then on September 3 this one.

60% oxygen levels means that Josh Britt was already far gone by the time he went to the hospital. He died on September 11.

A Twitter user compiled many of the Facebook memes and posts in this short video.

Discussion

