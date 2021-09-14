Josh Wasn't Afraid Of COVID

According to the website, Sorry Anti-vaxxer
Source: Sorry Anti-vaxxer Josh G Britt, 36, Greenville, TN, DSP. Anti-vaxxer. Died of COVID. According to a post by his wife on his Facebook page, Josh has died. He leaves behind his wife and two kids. All of the posts below are within 1 month of his death. There are dozens of these things dating back many months, but I'll put up a couple. You can see more in the video above. And then on September 3 this one. 60% oxygen levels means that Josh Britt was already far gone by the time he went to the hospital. He died on September 11. I don't not care I just choose to care about other things more, much like he cared more about freedumb than getting vaccinated. https://t.co/H0Fi4EkzHC — Jewel E. (@papercupbanana) September 13, 2021 ✅ Refuses to wear a mask or get vaccinated. — The Herman Cain Awards (@HermanCainAward) September 12, 2021
A Twitter user compiled many of the Facebook memes and posts in this short video. This is Josh, he’s a first ballot member of the #AntiVaxxer Hall of Fame. He had ZERO fear of the #coronavirus, until he was about to be admitted to the ICU. Maybe #VaccinePassports aren’t such a bad idea after all? pic.twitter.com/TiqLiS1iJW — Debunktion Junction (@DebunkJunction) September 13, 2021
✅ Spreads conspiracy theories about the pandemic.
✅ Catches COVID-19 and dies.
🏆 We honor Josh G Britt with a #HermanCainAward, with distinction, for posting so much rubbish that we got a migraine choosing posts for this award. pic.twitter.com/a8z599783w
