Josh Wasn't Afraid Of COVID

Source: Sorry Anti-vaxxer

Josh G Britt, 36, Greenville, TN, DSP. Anti-vaxxer. Died of COVID. According to a post by his wife on his Facebook page, Josh has died. He leaves behind his wife and two kids. All of the posts below are within 1 month of his death.

There are dozens of these things dating back many months, but I'll put up a couple. You can see more in the video above.

And then on September 3 this one.

60% oxygen levels means that Josh Britt was already far gone by the time he went to the hospital. He died on September 11.

I don't not care I just choose to care about other things more, much like he cared more about freedumb than getting vaccinated. https://t.co/H0Fi4EkzHC — Jewel E. (@papercupbanana) September 13, 2021

✅ Refuses to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

✅ Spreads conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

✅ Catches COVID-19 and dies.

🏆 We honor Josh G Britt with a #HermanCainAward, with distinction, for posting so much rubbish that we got a migraine choosing posts for this award. pic.twitter.com/a8z599783w — The Herman Cain Awards (@HermanCainAward) September 12, 2021

A Twitter user compiled many of the Facebook memes and posts in this short video.