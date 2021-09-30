Katrina Pierson, Amy Kremer, Among Those Subpoenaed By 1/6 Panel

[Above: Katrina Pierson's bullet necklace on CNN, 2015. Below: Amy Kremer defends Roy Moore on behalf of the Roy Moore campaign, 2017. Videos from the Crooks and Liars Archives. --eds.]

On Wednesday afternoon, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued 11 more subpoenas, targeting the organizers of the rallies that preceded the assault on the Capitol Complex. Included in the list were most of those whose names appear on official documents for the “Stop the Steal” event at which Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks urged supporters to march on the Capitol.

Several of those on the new list of subpoenas were listed as the leaders of Women for America First (WFAF), the group that officially reserved the location on the ellipse for the morning rally. That same group was also behind two other earlier rallies that occurred in D.C. following the election, both of which drew heavy attendance from white nationalist groups and militia members, and both of which ended with violence. Also listed are several people from Event Strategies, the company that was listed on paperwork as handling the management of the Jan. 6 rally.

While most of the names on the list are those of people who are not all that familiar, one name stands out: Katrina Pierson. Pierson was a Trump spokesperson going back to before the 2016 election, when she was most recognizable by her trademark necklace made from bullets. Pierson continued to work for Trump after the election, sometimes in the White House, but mostly in various branches of his never-ending campaign. Pierson was known to be involved in the planning for both the events on Jan. 6 and the earlier rally, featuring Roger Stone, on Jan. 5.

But what the committee may be most interested in when it comes to Pierson is something that happened on Jan. 4—the day she met with Trump to brief him on the upcoming events.

The extent and nature of Pierson’s meeting with Trump two days before the Capitol attack isn’t clear. She reportedly discussed with him not just the planning for the Jan. 6 rally at the ellipse, but the earlier event at which Stone and far-right activist Ali Alexander were the featured speakers.

One other name may be partially familiar to those who have followed the Trump White House: Maggie Mulvaney, who served as an adviser to WFAF, is the niece of former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Each of those subpoenaed in this round will be pulled in for “deposition testimony,” but the major focus of the documents is preservation and turnover of records related to the planning for the Jan. 6 event.

The subpoenas seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the events and bus tours; social media activity of associated entities; and communications with or involvement of Trump Administration officials and lawmakers. The Select Committee issued subpoenas for records from the following individuals and their associated entities, and has instructed the individuals to testify at depositions:

The new 11 subpoenas went to:

Amy Kremer, founder and chair of WFAF.

Kylie Kremer, founder and executive director of WFAF.

Cynthia Chafian, submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the Jan. 6 rally, and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition.

Caroline Wren, listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “VIP Advisor.”

Maggie Mulvaney, listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “VIP Lead.”

Justin Caporale, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “Project Manager.”

Tim Unes, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “Stage Manager.”

Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.”

Hannah Salem, of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”

Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “On-Site Supervisor.”

Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign official, reportedly involved in the organization of the Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 rallies and was in direct communication with the former president about the rallies.

These subpoenas follow four others that the committee issued a week earlier. Those subpoenas went to:

Mark Meadows, former White House chief.

Daniel Scavino, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications.

Kashyap Patel, former Defense Department official (and Devin Nunes staffer).

Stephen Bannon, all around jackass and Hitler wannabe.

Those subpoenas followed a long series of document requests that have already netted the committee documents from at least seven agencies, as well as White House documents that President Joe Biden has determined will be turned over to the committee.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.