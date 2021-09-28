Kudlow Declares Build Back Better Plan Will 'Damage America's Soul'

The always-wrong, ever-greedy Trump toady Larry Kudlow is very concerned about mommies who get tax credits and students who get free tuition at community colleges. Specifically, he's worried that they won't work for their paltry little benefits like those big corporations who get Big Government subsidies, pay no taxes, and give their CEO's megabucks to spend on sports teams and yachts.

Kudlow is very, very disturbed about the prospect of the horrible damage family leave, universal basic income, child tax credits, and free community college will do to the soul of America and Americans, whom he is treating as if they are Ronald Reagan "deadbeat welfare queens."

"There is not one stipulation, not one rule that you have to work," the man who has never done an honest day's work in his life groused.

"There is no workfare," he continued. "There's no work requirements and in fact, Sean there's no education requirements."

"It is like the Great Society to the 50th power." YES, LARRY. THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT. It's time to do something for the people instead of waging war and rewarding corporations with more and more megabucks. You want family values? This bill is FULL OF THEM. Real, honest-to-God ways to help families with real benefits instead of handing over all the sweet tax perks to billionaires. Imagine people getting educations at community colleges without racking up tons of debt! Imagine moms and dads getting a little bit of a break for their child care costs (incurred, by the way, BECAUSE THEY'RE WORKING, YOU FCKING GHOUL) and maybe being able to pay for their kids to have decent shoes and food.

This piece of shit Fox News pundit created almost $8 trillion of debt for the United States during his years in the Trump administration.

Then Kudlow has the balls to say this: "The debt will damage the soul of America. That goes to the heart of American culture."

Here's a fact: ProPublica reports, "The growth in the annual deficit under Trump ranks as the third-biggest increase, relative to the size of the economy, of any U.S. presidential administration, according to a calculation by a leading Washington budget maven, Eugene Steuerle, co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Until Kudlow explains how that happened, he can shut his dirty greedy mouth about America's "soul."