Marco Rubio Gets Pwnd Over Idiotic Tweet On 3.5T Bill

Many of the problems in the Republican Party can be attributed to their uneducated, unserious, unsophisticated, and un-curious representatives that do nothing to help their constituents and only speak in QAnon tongues instead of actually trying to learn something about how governments and economic systems work.

Sen. Marco Rubio tried to "own the libs" with this ludicrous tweet:

The $3.5 trillion Biden plan isn’t socialism, it’s marxism — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 30, 2021

The great Paul Krugman had this response:

Ah yes, remember that stirring line in The Communist Manifesto: "Workers of the world, unite to spend 1.2% of GDP on popular programs over the next decade!" pic.twitter.com/hRC9dBzVKS — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 30, 2021

A simple Google search could have educated the apparently simple-minded Senator from Florida on the differences between capitalism, socialism, Marxism, and communism, but instead, he parroted MAGA nonsense.

Biden's 3.5T spending proposal just gives most Americans actual help and free education to live their lives and raise their families.

Using the federal government to aid the working class is now considered Marxism?

Republicans have only done the bidding of corporations and the very wealthy for far too long.

Having the federal government work for everyone in the US scares the bejesus out of Republicans because they know how popular many of the provisions in the Build Back Better agenda are.

Even in red state West Virginia, Biden’s $3.5tn spending proposal is immensely popular.

Here that, Sen. Manchin?