Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Marco Rubio Gets Pwnd Over Idiotic Tweet On 3.5T Bill

Is it asking too much for Republican legislators to read a book about politics sometime?
By John Amato
8 years ago by Heather
Views:

Many of the problems in the Republican Party can be attributed to their uneducated, unserious, unsophisticated, and un-curious representatives that do nothing to help their constituents and only speak in QAnon tongues instead of actually trying to learn something about how governments and economic systems work.

Sen. Marco Rubio tried to "own the libs" with this ludicrous tweet:

The great Paul Krugman had this response:

A simple Google search could have educated the apparently simple-minded Senator from Florida on the differences between capitalism, socialism, Marxism, and communism, but instead, he parroted MAGA nonsense.

Biden's 3.5T spending proposal just gives most Americans actual help and free education to live their lives and raise their families.

Using the federal government to aid the working class is now considered Marxism?

Republicans have only done the bidding of corporations and the very wealthy for far too long.

Having the federal government work for everyone in the US scares the bejesus out of Republicans because they know how popular many of the provisions in the Build Back Better agenda are.

Even in red state West Virginia, Biden’s $3.5tn spending proposal is immensely popular.

Here that, Sen. Manchin?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team