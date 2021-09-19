On this day in 1969 Creedence Clearwater Revival scored their only UK No.1 single with 'Bad Moon Rising.'

Chauncey DeVega returns to old-school blogging long enough to note that Donald Trump Could Destroy the World and Today's Republican Party Would Still Support Him.

Smarty Pants points out that if you're not part of the solution, you're probably part of the Politico writing staff.

The Christian Left Blog: 'Race, Reagan and the Religious Right' - What to do? What to do?

Attention space nerds! NASA wants to go back to the Moon. Here's the plan.

