Strangely Blogged: Pop quiz - In how many states does the $7.25 per hour minimum wage pay all the bills for a full-time worker? Here’s a hint: zero.

Balloon Juice: How dangerous is the right-wing threat to American election officials nationwide? Well, even Team Bush mastermind Ben Ginsburg is very worried.

The Rude Pundit: Is it wrong for the vaccinated to experience schadenfreude over the suffering of the unvaccinated? As the Germans would say, “Dummheit muss bezahlen.”

Blue Virginia: Guess what will happen if GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin succeeds in eliminating the state’s income tax? If you guessed “public education will be decimated,” you’re right.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Moon landing was real. Evolution exists. Tax cuts lose revenue. The research has shown this a thousand times. Enough already." (Former Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee, June 27, 2012)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.