SCOTUSblog: This fall, the Supreme Court will resume eviscerating long-settled precedents in person.

Brennan Center for Justice: The LAPD is at it again, this time monitoring citizens’ social media use and creating profiles of those they encounter.

Pharyngula: Portland State professor of whining Peter Boghossian self-cancels.

Off the Charts Blog: Congress must make these three changes to federal tax policy to counter the GOP’s pro-evasion, pro-deficit windfall for the wealthy.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I have not figured out either philosophically or psychologically why nobody seems to care whether we collect the revenue or not." (IRS Director John Koskinen, April 13, 2014)

