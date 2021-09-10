EPI Blog: Since 1979, American productivity has increased by almost 60%, while the typical worker’s wages nudged up by only 16%.

Eschaton: In Portland, the new police motto should be “to deserve and infect.”

Alicublog: There’s good news and bad news for Ivermectin fans. The bad news is it’s useless against COVID19. The good news is that it may not make men sterile after all.

Mike the Mad Biologist: COVID vaccine rejectionists are fighting to the death because they fear an existential risk to their entire worldview.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You cut taxes and the tax revenues increase." (President George W. Bush, February 8, 2006)

