Sarah Palin Refuses Vaccine Because She 'Believes In Science'

Joining the unfunny and unserious Gutfeld program on Fox News, Sarah Palin said she believes in science and still has not taken any vaccines.

Huh? Maybe she can see the virus from her house?

"You know, I am one of those white common-sense conservatives, I believe in science and I have not taken the shot."

Common sense and white conservative mixes like oil and water.

After making some sort of what she considers a joke, she continued, "But two, because I do believe in science. And the Fauciism of the day back then was if you had COVID – I've had COVID – well then Mother Nature was creating an immunity and, and even today they say you know you're 27 percent more immune."

David Badash writes how Palin got the science wrong.

The highly-respected journal Science last month published an article making very clear why Palin is wrong in its title: "Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine—but vaccination remains vital." And while it states upfront that "Israelis who had an infection were more protected against the Delta coronavirus variant than those who had an already highly effective COVID-19 vaccine," it adds this critical information: Unvaccinated COVID survivors are more likely to contract the deadly disease again than those who have had COVID and just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Running away from a COVID vaccine is because of one of two things. Cowardice or wanting to "own the libs."

668K Americans have died so far and the death toll is mounting. Sarah Palin is still an idiot. Both of those things are true.