Dennis Prager Gets His Wish For Natural Immunity, Proudly Declares He Has COVID

Dennis Prager has railed against vaccines and mandates, hoping for a goal of natural immunity.
By Red Painter

Dennis Prager really dislikes vaccines, mandates, and masks, instead ranting about his desire to get "natural" immunity -- the kind you get from exposure and infection with COVID.

Well, he got his wish. During Monday's show, he reported that he was broadcasting from his house because he "tested positive last week." He reports that he was never in danger of being hospitalized. Instead of a totally free and highly effective vaccine, he chose to get treated with monoclonal antibodies (Regeneron), hydroxychloroquine and zinc. He also says he has taken a z-pack (antibiotic) and the horse dewormer, ivermectin.

He grotesquely bragged about how he has actually TRIED to get sick, stating that he has "engaged with strangers, constantly hugging them, taking photos with them knowing that I was making myself very susceptible to getting COVID. Which is, indeed, as bizarre as it sounded, what I wanted, in the hope I would achieve natural immunity and be taken care of by therapeutics. That is exactly what has happened. It should have happened to the great majority of Americans. "

Tell that to the 724,000 innocent Americans who have died from COVID. Ask them if they wanted to be "susceptible" to getting COVID. If they "hoped" to get natural immunity and be "taken care of by therapeutics" that may or may not work. Let's ask Colin Powell about that. Oh, wait. We can't.

When people with a large platform push unproven and dangerous treatments like antibiotics and horse dewormer when a REAL vaccine is out there, their behavior is beyond vile. Reprehensible. Evil. Truly evil.

