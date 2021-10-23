Politics
State Senator Had To Kick Maskhole Surgeon General Out Of Her Office

How does a credible doctor NOT honor the wishes of a state senator with cancer, refusing to wear a mask?
Joseph Ladapo became Governor Ron DeSantis' surgeon general because he's on board with the anti-mask anti-CDC agenda. He tried to pull a stunt this week with a Florida state senator, and it didn't go well.

Florida Politics reports, "Sen. Tina Polsky, who was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August, asked state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and his two legislative aides to leave her office after Ladapo refused to comply with her request to put on a mask."

“I told him I had a serious medical condition,” said Polsky, who will begin radiation therapy treatment for cancer next week.

Like a typical MAGA douchebag, when Ladapo was asked why he wouldn't wear a mask in her office, he refused to explain.

"He just smiles and doesn’t answer. He’s very smug,” Polsky recalled. “And I told him several times, `I have this very serious medical condition.’ And he said, ‘That’s OK,’ like it basically has nothing to do with what we are talking about.”

This is what you get when you hire a quack who wrote 8 editorials on COVID for the Wall Street Journal in support of hydroxychloroquine. One of his latest screeds was against masks and vaccine mandates.

Sen. Polsky said she really wanted to interview Ladapo, but his being there without a mask made her too uncomfortable.

