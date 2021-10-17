Fox & Friends Mock Notion That Entire World Needs To Be Vaccinated

This is what passes for humor over on Rupert Murdoch's anti-vax propaganda network. On this Sunday's Fox & Friends, while attacking the Biden administration over inflation, and the Deputy Treasury Secretary's comments that we're not going to not going to get completely out of this inflationary period until we get not only Americans, but the rest of the world vaccinated, here's how the show's hosts reacted to Sec. Wally Adeyemo's comments.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: It wasn't even like, everyone in America. He added, in the globe. We have to wait for everybody in the world has to get vaccinated. CAIN: Well, in my mind Rachel, that's at least intellectually honest. Like, what does it the do for the world to stop the pandemic if the only Americans are vaccinated? This spreads among human beings across the world, and by the way, seems to exists in animal reserves as well, meaning inside animals as hosts as well. So, there's two.... CAMPOS-DUFFY: So animals have to get vaccinated too? CAIN: Until inflation gets under control. Inflation will not be under control until all the deer are vaccinated. So two obvious questions what does he mean we're in the middle of an economy in transition? What is the transition? From what to what? I'd like to know what you're talking about there. And secondarily, there is no societal ill right now, there is no problem that cannot be solved by everyone being vaccinated. HEGSETH: That's right. CAIN: There is nothing undercuts the vaccination effort than telling me everything depends on everyone getting vaccinated.

I'd beg to differ Will, since watching your network seems to be pretty high up on the charts as a reason for all of the vaccine hesitancy and obstinance. Cain admitted that it is a world-wide problem, but that didn't stop them from mocking the notion that the pandemic is at all responsible for the supply chain issues that are causing inflation.

Vaccine hesitancy, along with vaccine inequality globally is prolonging the pandemic, and it also makes the risk for new variants more likely, and according to a recent article at CNBC, vaccine inequality could cost the global economy trillions.

But never mind that. Let's all have a good laugh about whether animals might need to be vaccinated and mock the notion that vaccines are the eventual way out of this pandemic.

Fox has been doing everything humanly possible to kill and sicken as many of their viewers as possible since the pandemic began, and they're still at it.