Late Night Hosts Mock Fox And Friends On Trump's Taxes

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert had similar takes on the Trump tax story: looking at it through the lens of the incredible spin from Fox and Friends.

KIMMEL: ...The president’s Fox friends did what they could to put a smiley face on the fact that their artist of the deal lost more than a billion dollars in ten years. I’ll warn you in advance, you’re about to see someone spin so fast it will make you throw up … She almost couldn’t say that word. There’s a word for someone who can lose hundreds of millions of dollars year after year after year. I’m trying to remember what the word, what is that word again? [cut to a video of Trump saying, "Loser."]

Colbert called the show "breakfast propaganda," and focused on Brian Kilmeade's assertion that Trump is "different from us."

COLBERT: Yes, we’ve noticed he’s a little different. If he were most people, he’d either be in jail right now or napping on the couch while his children quietly discuss the next steps.