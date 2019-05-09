Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Late Night Hosts Mock Fox And Friends On Trump's Taxes

Kimmel and Colbert have the same eyeroll we did over the Fox and Friends spin of Trump's massive losses.
By Frances Langum

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert had similar takes on the Trump tax story: looking at it through the lens of the incredible spin from Fox and Friends.

KIMMEL: ...The president’s Fox friends did what they could to put a smiley face on the fact that their artist of the deal lost more than a billion dollars in ten years. I’ll warn you in advance, you’re about to see someone spin so fast it will make you throw up … She almost couldn’t say that word. There’s a word for someone who can lose hundreds of millions of dollars year after year after year. I’m trying to remember what the word, what is that word again? [cut to a video of Trump saying, "Loser."]

Colbert called the show "breakfast propaganda," and focused on Brian Kilmeade's assertion that Trump is "different from us."

COLBERT: Yes, we’ve noticed he’s a little different. If he were most people, he’d either be in jail right now or napping on the couch while his children quietly discuss the next steps.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.