Late Night Hosts Roast CPAC

Late-night hosts had no problem poking fun at the worst convention ever.
By Frances Langum

Late-night hosts had no problem poking fun at the worst convention ever. Above, a cartoon exterminator (via the Colbert show) notes that you'll never fully get rid of the Trump pest unless maybe you increase the minimum wage and work toward making the COVID pandemic a thing of the past.

NOAH: “I’ve watched CPAC and WandaVision this weekend and I’m not sure which characters are living in a more warped reality. Trump is always going to insist he won, he’s hopeless, I fete that. But for the rest of the conservatives in that room, someone is going to need to step up and have the balls to tell them that their candidate lost and that they need to grow up and accept that. And I think, Carly, you were going to tell them that, right? Carly?”

SETH MEYERS: “Oh, you are ice cold. Sorry, I meant to say your constituents are ice cold! Because they didn’t have heat for a week, but good zinger. So he went from Cancun to Orlando with a brief stop in his home state in between. Cruz roughly has the same enthusiasm for helping his constituents in Texas as Al Pacino has for attending the Golden Globes.”

FALLON: “Yesterday, Trump gave his first speech since leaving office to close out CPAC in Orlando. Yep, it was 90 minutes of rambling followed by Trump supporters storming Epcot. As you would expect, the crowd to see Trump was very white. They basically made the Hollywood Foreign Press look like the cast of “One Night in Miami." Of course, before Trump spoke, they had to play the same warning about racism that comes on before “The Muppets.” Isn’t that weird? During his speech, Trump said, “A Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House, and I wonder who that will be.” Then the Manhattan D.A. Holding Trump’s taxes was like, “Well, we all know who it won’t be.”
