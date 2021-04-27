Late Night Hosts Roast Fox For 'Ban On Meat' Lie

Late Night had an easy swing at the "Biden will ban meat" lie promoted (and eventually very quietly withdrawn) on Fox News.

Stephen Colbert (above) noted that Republicans got the idea that Biden wants to ban meat from an article in the right wing rag and British tabloid The Daily Mail.

"So because of a made-up story in a British rag, a bunch of Republicans got the meat sweats? What do the British know about American food? They put vinegar on their fries!" said Colbert.

You'll want to watch Seth Meyers's take if only for the Lauren Boebert cartoon: "Her last name makes her sound like a Dilbert character with a 'don't tread on me' t-shirt."

And The Daily Show simply brought receipts, as they do so well, showing an entire weekend of Fox News Freakout and the tiny little retraction they were forced to admit on Monday.