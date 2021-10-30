Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Joy Reid Presents The Absolute Scariest

Joy presents the nightmare scenario of a Trump return in January 2025.
By Ed Scarce
15 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Taking a break from her nightly segment of 'The Absolute Worst,' Joy Reid instead details the nightmare scenario of a return of Donald Trump to office with a successful stolen election because of so many Republican bootlickers who'll help him overturn election results.

Source: Raw Story

Donning a witch costume with a Halloween-themed backdrop and sound effects, MSNBC host Joy Reid revealed a "spooky nightmare" about "what America could look like in January 2025" on Friday night.

"Just picture it, an even older, weirder Donald Trump buoyed by Republicans who game the voting system," Reid said in "The Absolute Scariest," which replaced "The Absolute Worst" segment at the end of her show.

In Reid's nightmare, Trump loses the 2024 election — "because he's a loser and most young people and people of color can't stand him" — but it doesn't matter because there are enough MAGA-loving governors to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team