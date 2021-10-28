Media Bites
Right Wing Jackass Says Jill Biden Trying To Remove Harris

Jill Biden can't use the 25th Amendment on anyone. I don't know what to say, except this is straight out of the 'brain' of Jack Prosobiec.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Crazy OANN host and conspiracy theorist Jack Prosobiec makes believe he has "sources" inside Biden's White House to claim the First Lady wants to depose Kamala Harris.

Jack Posobiec, (SPLC reports he has ties to white supremacists, neo-fascists, and antisemites) joined Steve Bannon to dish on his faux inside sources.

Posbiec claims Vice President Kamala Harris believes Joe Biden is the Titanic dragging her down.

But he has more! And for only 3 easy payments of $19.99!

The OANN provocateur makes believe he has contacts within the inner circle of the Biden administration and guess what he's peddling?

"I also got word with Jill Biden over the weekend was actually asking around if there was any way to remove a sitting vice president from the United States. That's how bad it is in the White House..."

Bannon immediately interrupted saying, "Woah! Woah, woah, woah, whoa, Stop! You're the best sourced guy for the scoops coming from the White House."

(No, he isn't.)

He continued, "Joe Biden, the wife is asking around and people can hear this? Can you remove a sitting Vice President?"

"She's looking to say is there something, is there anything. Does the 25th Amendment apply to the Vice, is there anything we can do here to make this happen, because she knows that Kamala Harris is the freight train bearing down..."

And for an extra charge of 12.95 you can get your own recording device planted in the Oval office. That's right. You too can make believe you're Richard Nixon taping his enemies.

Important context:

