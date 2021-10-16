Politics
Publix Heiress Funded MAGA Insurrection Robocall

Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the founder of Publix grocery stores, donated $150,000 to a GOP attorneys general group to promote Trump's January 6 "Stop The Steal" rally.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Flickr/Tyler Merbler

Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the founder of Publix grocery stores, donated $150,000 to a GOP attorneys general group to promote Trump's January 6 "Stop The Steal" rally. Must be nice to be rich!

In December, Fancelli made the donation to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA — goes great with MAGA, doesn't it?) to help fund robocalls that encouraged people to attend Trump's rally at the Capitol to “call on Congress to stop the steal.”

According to the Washington Post, the robocall came from the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF,) a non-profit arm of RAGA.

“I’m calling for the Rule of Law Defense Fund with an important message,” stated the robocall, which was first reported by Documented, a watchdog group that focuses on corporate influence. “The March to Save America is tomorrow in Washington D.C. at the Ellipse in President’s Park between E St. and Constitution Avenue on the south side of the White House, with doors opening at 7 a.m. At 1 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal. We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections. For more information, visit MarchtoSaveAmerica.com. This call is paid for and authorized by the Rule of Law Defense Fund, 202-796-5838.”

[...]

The website it mentioned was created by right-wing activist Ali Alexander’s “Stop the Steal” team that was urging Congress to object to Biden’s victory, according to a person familiar with the website and records reviewed by The Post. The website identified RAGA as a “coalition sponsor” on the morning of Jan. 3, and then later referred to RLDF as a “participating organization” in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to archived versions of the page that are no longer online.

The robocall was also promoted, along with the website, in a text sent out by American Principles Project, a Virginia-based conservative nonprofit. The text, which included a telephone number where callers could hear the RLDF robocall, called on supporters to join the president and Paxton “in DC tomorrow 2 fight for the integrity of our elections!” The Texas attorney general spoke at the rally.

Fancelli also donated $300,000 to Women for America First, the group primarily responsible for the rally that gave him the platform to incite a violent insurrection. Of course, because it's bad for business, Publix does not want to be associated with her.

Publix Super Markets has distanced itself from Fancelli, noting in a Jan. 30 tweet that she “is not involved in our business operations, nor does she represent the company in any way.”

Sure she doesn't. Let's see what else the Congressional select committee discovers.

