Ted Cruz, 'Proud Italian-American'

Monday was Columbus Day and right-wingers were crawling all over social media attacking anyone who calls out Columbus for killing thousands of native Americans.

It's almost like a scene out of The Sopranos.

Enter Senator Ted Cruz.

Ted Cruz is a Cuban-American born in Canada, but like a good troll, Cruz claimed he's a "proud Italian-American."

Say, what?

In honor of Columbus Day, and as a proud Italian-American, I give you Reagan's 1986 proclamation, reproduced in full.

It's tragic that young people aren't taught this anymore.



It’s tragic that young people aren’t taught this anymore.



October 8, 1986

October 8, 1986

By the President of the United States of America:

I did a double-take on this because I thought it must have come from The Onion. I'd never heard Cruz mention anything Italian before, not even if he liked The Godfather or any Martin Scorsese flick.

But I digress. What f**king fool would claim they are proud Italian-Americans when their father was born in Cuba of Canary Islander descent, and their mother is three-quarters Irish, according to Wikipedia?

I guess that one-quarter Italian coming from his mother's side turned him into Tony Soprano. Maybe eating at The 2014 Olive Garden so many times has rotted out his brain.

Twitter had thoughts:

You're Italian? Bruh, wtf???

So Columbus was lost and went to the Bahamas and you got lost on your way to help your fellow Texans and wound up in Cancun.

pic.twitter.com/MHZIImA7Qm — James Baldwin Spoke the Truth (@TrueWordsRSpoke) October 12, 2021