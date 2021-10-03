Politics
Washington Post Reporter Cruelly Mocks Biden Visit To Son's Grave

How disgusting and cruel. How thirsty for wordplay. Annie Linskey should be ashamed.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

The far less important business to get out of the way is that The Kibbitzer, about whom I've written twice before, has been identified as Annie Linskey of the Washington Post. The more important business is that she has made herself the center of a gross, truly repugnant story. The reporter should never be the story, but we are a site that calls out terrible reporting, so here we are.

Sunday morning, Linskey decided to engage in some pointedly cruel personal and political linguistics on Twitter, targeting President Joe Biden's regular weekly church visit.

Image from: Twitter Screenshot, Kim Wexler's Ponytail

Get it? Mocking him for going to church (he's unapologetically, personally, religious) and visiting the church's graveyard, connecting the graveyard visit to what SHE predicts is a "dying" agenda in DC. HAR. So clever, Annie.

Up for debate, however, is whether she knows that graveyard is where Biden's son is buried. Not up for debate is that if she didn't know, she should have, and that mocking a church and graveyard visit for clicks and attention, regardless, is cruel and unprofessional.

She got ratioed quick, deleted her tweet, and sent out another one in peak snotty white lady defensive mode.

Mind you, this is not an apology. And no one on Twitter gave her the grace she craved. I mean, she got attention, but it wasn't the nice kind.

