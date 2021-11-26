Actor Arrested For His Role In The Jan. 6 Sedition Riot

Florida actor James D. Beeks, who goes by the stage name of James T. Justis, was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for his role in the January 6th Sedition Riot. Beeks was in Milwaukee performing in the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar:"

According to the U.S. Justice Department, James D. Beeks was charged with obstruction of Congress, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or ground.

[...]

According to the criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent investigating the incident:

Beeks and a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched in “stack” formation into the Capitol grounds and then up the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside of the Rotunda doors around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The people Beeks marched with assaulted officers using pepper spray, flagpoles, and numerous improvised weapons and projectiles. They also disarmed the officers by stealing their shields and pushing them away from the Rotunda doors.

Soon the mob stormed the Capitol and forced themselves inside.

Once inside the group split off, half headed to the House of Representatives chanting for Nancy Pelosi. Beeks and the others headed to the Senate Chamber.