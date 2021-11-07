FBI Raids O'Keefe's Home And Two Locations Related To Project Veritas

Project Veritas is in some trouble. People tied to their whackjob, fake investigative, right-wing propaganda machine had their properties searched pursuant to a FBI warrant in an effort to determine how private diary pages of Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, made it into their possession. The New York Times has incredible detail on the raid, which allegedly involved searching two locations.

The searches occurred on Thursday, one in New York City and one in suburban Westchester County and targeted people who had previously worked with Project Veritas and James O'Keefe, and O'Keefe's own apartment on Saturday. The investigation is being led by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Immediately following Friday's New York Times article, O'Keefe put out this video confirming the searches:

James O’Keefe issues a statement today after search warrants were executed over Ashley Biden’s stolen diary. He admits that he received the diary from a “tipster,” who said Ashley “abandoned her diary in a room.” He then claims he wasn’t the one who posted parts of it online. pic.twitter.com/yYFn5kHAlt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2021

O'Keefe said that the group had "received a grand jury subpoena and acknowledged that Project Veritas had been involved in discussions with sources about the diary," but he did a slippery tap dance trying to defend their publishing multiple pages of the diary on a right-wing website, describing themselves as "ethical journalists." LOLLLLLLL.

He said: “It appears the Southern District of New York now has journalists in their sights for the supposed crime of doing their jobs lawfully and honestly. Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical journalism and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step.”

Project Veritas published multiple pages Ashley Biden's handwritten diary on a right-wing website on October 24, 2020, just under two weeks before the Presidential election. The website said it had "obtained the diary from a whistle-blower who worked for a media organization that refused to publish a story about it before the election," and "claimed to know where the actual diary was located and that the whistle-blower had an audio recording of Ms. Biden admitting it was hers."

Interestingly enough, the investigation into this matter was actually opened by Bill Barr, while Trump was still in office. The investigation kicked into high gear recently, though, with investigators reaching out to "at least one person who worked for Project Veritas to question that person about the diary." The FBI would not comment on the investigation when contacted by the New York Times, as is normal protocol. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan also declined to comment.

At some point, justice has to catch up to dirty propaganda peddlers like James O'Keefe. I will relish the day when he ends up in handcuffs, hopefully on his way to a nice stay in a prison with three hots and a cot.