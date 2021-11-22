Jan 6 Committee Says: Alex Jones And Roger Stone, COME ON DOWN!

The January 6th Committee has dropped 5 more subpoenas for pretty big names. These five people are specifically related to the planning, funding and organizing for January 6, or rallies preceding the Insurrection:

🚨The Select Committee issued subpoenas to 5 individuals as a part of its investigation🚨



The committee is demanding records & testimony from 5 witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the rallies in D.C. and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MQMPAnrmXu — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 22, 2021

Duston Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence (not the actress) were featured in this Politico article from just last week. The background on their involvement was laid out in this very succinct paragraph:

"For years, Stockton and Lawrence had built a career around that movement — as fundraisers, campaign consultants, rally organizers, schemers; engineering ever-more-outlandish media stunts to serve up to an online audience ever more primed to click on them, raising millions in small-dollar donations that relied on Ethernet connections and outrage, taking advantage of loose electioneering laws to give any kind of advantage to favored candidates. They existed on what seemed like the margins of conservative politics until, suddenly, it wasn’t the margins anymore at all."

Budowich helped steer a dark money organization toward donating $200,000 to fund the insurrection:

Most notable detail in the committee's letters? This suggestion that Budowich, the Trump spokesman, helped steer $200,000 toward a certain 501c4 to drive up attendance at the Jan. 6 Trump rally. https://t.co/a2kjzsAF0J pic.twitter.com/PkzUfkQCfC — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 22, 2021

Roger Stone came out with a wordy, defiant statement within minutes:

“…Any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying, that I had any involvement in or knowledge, whether advance or contemporaneous, about the commission of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the U.S. Capitol..” — Ali Dukakis (@ajdukakis) November 22, 2021

“…or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, is categorically false. After the subpoena is served and after my counsel reviews the requests, I will make the determination of how we will proceed.” — Ali Dukakis (@ajdukakis) November 22, 2021

No word from Jones yet. Surely he is tied up with trying to crowdfund money for the forthcoming well-deserved financial penalty coming after he was found liable in the Sandy Hook "hoax" trial.

Get the contempt charges ready, because the chances of any of these folks appearing, especially Stone and Jones, is 0. Less than zero. Except for Stockton and Lawrence, who have indicated their willingness to cooperate.

Tick tock, Roger Stone and Alex Jones. Time's a-wasting.