Jan 6 Committee Says: Alex Jones And Roger Stone, COME ON DOWN!

5 more people, including Jones and Stone, have been subpoenaed to provide documents and testimony in front of the January 6th Committee and the names may sound familiar.
By Red PainterNovember 22, 2021

The January 6th Committee has dropped 5 more subpoenas for pretty big names. These five people are specifically related to the planning, funding and organizing for January 6, or rallies preceding the Insurrection:

Duston Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence (not the actress) were featured in this Politico article from just last week. The background on their involvement was laid out in this very succinct paragraph:

"For years, Stockton and Lawrence had built a career around that movement — as fundraisers, campaign consultants, rally organizers, schemers; engineering ever-more-outlandish media stunts to serve up to an online audience ever more primed to click on them, raising millions in small-dollar donations that relied on Ethernet connections and outrage, taking advantage of loose electioneering laws to give any kind of advantage to favored candidates. They existed on what seemed like the margins of conservative politics until, suddenly, it wasn’t the margins anymore at all."

Budowich helped steer a dark money organization toward donating $200,000 to fund the insurrection:

Roger Stone came out with a wordy, defiant statement within minutes:

No word from Jones yet. Surely he is tied up with trying to crowdfund money for the forthcoming well-deserved financial penalty coming after he was found liable in the Sandy Hook "hoax" trial.

Get the contempt charges ready, because the chances of any of these folks appearing, especially Stone and Jones, is 0. Less than zero. Except for Stockton and Lawrence, who have indicated their willingness to cooperate.

Tick tock, Roger Stone and Alex Jones. Time's a-wasting.

