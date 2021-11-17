Michael Savage Waves His Guns For Rittenhouse

Airtime on Newsmax for gun nuts? Guns are the Final solution for Republicans!
By John AmatoNovember 17, 2021

Grant (Stench) Stinchfield, one of the more loopy Newsmax hosts, interviewed the odious Michael Savage and by the end of their segment, Savage was waving around guns.

Discussing the Rittenhouse trial and wacko Judge Schroeder (beloved by Republicans because he's acting as another lawyer for Kyle)Savage brandished two antique pistols, intimating guns are the ultimate solutions for Republicans moving forward in the country.

SAVAGE: I'm not finished yet, I have a prop for you --

GRANT STINCHFIELD (HOST): Oh, let me see the prop.

SAVAGE: I have a solution to the problem. These are dueling pistols from 1865 from my antique gun collection. And it may come down to the fact -- do I have to finish the sentence? I don't think so. But, you get the picture. Because sometimes, it doesn't matter what the truth is at all, Grant. All the matters is -- right?

Stinchfield made believe Savage wasn't promoting violence against "the left," but they both were.

Rittenhouse came from out of state and shot three people and killed two with an illegal AR-15. Trumpeting him as a hero will cause more shootings and deaths by radicalized individuals.

Even though Savage was holding antique weapons, his message is clear.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue