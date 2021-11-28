Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records, was born on this day in 1929. Since it would take a hundred videos to even begin to do Motown justice, let's just kick back and enjoy The Supremes "Love Child" from 1968, above.

Government works! Governing magazine spotlights State and Local Policymakers Honored for Effective Solutions.

Lawyers, Guns & Money wonders whatever happened to Don**d Tr**p’s modest proletarianism?

The Field Negro on fighting off the dark clouds.

Attention space nerds! Did you know that NASA has a small business grant program?

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.