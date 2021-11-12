Mike's Blog Round-Up

By Tengrain November 12, 2021

Above, Magic Giant performs Disaster Party, which seem appropriate as we look at Climate Change.

Compatible Creatures reports that right now —this very moment— we are in the quickest temperature rise in 24,000 years.

The Pulse reminds us that there are climate change mitigation funds in the infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods.

Pharyngula shows us how Australian reporters hold politicians feet to the fire.

Further Reading: Homeless on the High Desert has a round-up of climate change links of his own. This blogger has been so consistent on this issue for years that he has earned the nickname "Cassandra's Grandson," and let that sink in for a moment.

Bonus Track: The Nature Conservancy presents the 2021 Global Photo Contest Winners. It's a beautiful world, peeps, let's keep it.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

