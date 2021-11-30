Right Wingers Lie That Nancy Pelosi Bought Florida Mansion

Fact check: Speaker Pelosi did not buy a 25 million dollar mansion in Florida. But that didn't stop the wingnuts from assuming she did.
Right Wingers Lie That Nancy Pelosi Bought Florida Mansion
A lovely Florida mansion, which Speaker Pelosi did not buy.Credit: HGTV/William Reveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance
By John AmatoNovember 30, 2021

Not a day that goes by that right wing kooks don't concoct some phony outrage to keep their lunatic fringe angry and engaged.

It's almost always a lie, but wingnuts like Sara Carter and Sean Hannity love to feed the conservatives' zeitgeist of misinformation and hate.

Some website called Big League Politics started the phony story with this headline: Online Rumors Suggest Nancy Pelosi Purchasing $25 Million Florida Home In Preparation for Exodus From California Dumpster Fire. Their original headline, which went out to Facebook and all the social media feeds, was: "California is a wonderful state no matter what the MAGA cultists try to claim."

Their phony story was then picked up by Sara Carter, a frequent guest on Hannity, but look how the headline changed: "Pelosi Bought $25 Million, 11,000 sq ft Beachside Mansion…in DeSantis’ State of Florida!" Not so much, Sara.

Of course, Sean Hannity followed suit...

...Followed by the disgraced (pardoned) felon Dinesh D'Souza...

And then Governor Ron DeSantis ' spokesman got involved with spreading the lie...

And so on and so on.

The Bulwark reports that someone from Realtor.com, of all people, actually did a little investigating. And guess what? Nancy Pelosi did NOT buy a mansion in Florida.

I'll wait for Hannity to go live on air tonight and apologize to the Speaker of the House for spreading "fake news".

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue