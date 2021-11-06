Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Newsmax To Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan: 'You're The Victim Here'

Newsmax's Greg Kelly to Jenna Ryan after she received 60 days in jail for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Here's an unintentionally funny segment on Newsmax with Capitol rioter and now convicted felon Jenna Ryan, who's going to jail on January 4th to begin serving her 60-day sentence. Ryan blamed the media because she "became the face of the riot" with her tweets and video-streaming during the attack on the Capitol. She makes it sound like she was punished for taking a private jet to the insurrection and her tweets.

Both Kelly and Ryan whined about CNN "making fun of her."

Kelly: "You're a victim here, you really are."
Ryan: "I'm a big time victim. Like I've gone through hell, like they've gone through my phone..."

Then Ryan rattles off some other alleged indignities she's suffered. After Ryan promises revenge against those that have or will wrong her, Greg Kelly finishes off with "Well, good luck in prison."

Source: CBS/Dallas-Ft Worth

Jennifer ‘Jenna’ Ryan, a North Texas real estate broker, has been sentenced to prison for participating in the January 6th Capitol Riot.

Ryan, who flew to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and live streamed the events at the Capitol while promoting her business, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The 51-year-old, who admitted that she “paraded, demonstrated, or picketed” inside the nation’s Capitol must also pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol.

Ryan tweeted Thursday afternoon. “I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

She's been playing the victim since her sentencing.

But perhaps she now regrets her tweets, such as this infamous one.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol [...]
By Ed Scarce
comments
Jan 16, 2021
Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol [...]
By Ed Scarce
comments
Jan 16, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team