Newsmax To Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan: 'You're The Victim Here'

Here's an unintentionally funny segment on Newsmax with Capitol rioter and now convicted felon Jenna Ryan, who's going to jail on January 4th to begin serving her 60-day sentence. Ryan blamed the media because she "became the face of the riot" with her tweets and video-streaming during the attack on the Capitol. She makes it sound like she was punished for taking a private jet to the insurrection and her tweets.

Both Kelly and Ryan whined about CNN "making fun of her."

Kelly: "You're a victim here, you really are."

Ryan: "I'm a big time victim. Like I've gone through hell, like they've gone through my phone..."

Then Ryan rattles off some other alleged indignities she's suffered. After Ryan promises revenge against those that have or will wrong her, Greg Kelly finishes off with "Well, good luck in prison."

Source: CBS/Dallas-Ft Worth

Jennifer ‘Jenna’ Ryan, a North Texas real estate broker, has been sentenced to prison for participating in the January 6th Capitol Riot. Ryan, who flew to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and live streamed the events at the Capitol while promoting her business, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. The 51-year-old, who admitted that she “paraded, demonstrated, or picketed” inside the nation’s Capitol must also pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol. Ryan tweeted Thursday afternoon. “I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

She's been playing the victim since her sentencing.

I'm just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I'm going to prison. So you don't need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) November 4, 2021

But perhaps she now regrets her tweets, such as this infamous one.