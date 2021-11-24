Shocker! Mike Lindell Lied! Again!

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow Guy, had to admit that no AGs signed onto his lawsuit that he's been hyping.
Shocker! Mike Lindell Lied! Again!
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 24, 2021

For several weeks, Mike Lindell has been hyping his Thanksgiving surprise - a lawsuit that he would be filing with the Supreme Court of the United States. This lawsuit was guaranteed to overturn the election from over a year ago - unlike the other 2,496,738 times he promised that.

Last week, Lindell told Steve Bannon that he was going to have tons of AGs from around the country signing on to it - even some Democratic ones (although he refused to name even one of these nonexistent people). He said that the only reason that this amazing feat wasn't on the lips of every American was because the Nazi-like, Deep State Media refused to cover the story. Lindell went so far as too claim that they were afraid of what was in the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, which was supposed to be the great reveal of the lawsuit that would shake the world and reinstate TFG, he was back on Bannon's podcast admitting that not one AG would sign on to his frivolous and fraudulent lawsuit:

I'm shocked - SHOCKED, I tell you! - that Lindell lied yet again! Quick! Someone fetch me my fainting pearls! I feel light-headed from the shock.

Even more shocking is that some of the AGs he claims to have spoken with - all still unnamed, of course - told him that they wanted nothing to do with this absurd stunt of Lindell's. The Paranoid Pillow Guy naturally translated their disinterest as to mean that these long-haired, pinko Commies had no interest in saving 'Murica. Or something like that.

All I know is that the entire nation would be thankful if Santa brings Lindell his own straitjacket and put him in his own padded room where we don't have to hear from or see him again.

