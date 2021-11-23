'Stop The Steal' Lawyers Fined $187,000 For Frivolous Lawsuits

The MAGA grifting attorneys are guilty of "abuse of the legal system and an interference with the machinery of government.”
'Stop The Steal' Lawyers Fined $187,000 For Frivolous Lawsuits
Credit: screenshot from judge's order via Washington Post
By Frances LangumNovember 23, 2021

Not only are the "stop the steal" liars responsible for the legal fees of those they sued, but a federal judge has also made sure those fines are "hefty" to deter future scammers from trying this again.

Two Colorado lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, raised money from what the judge called an “arguably innocent and gullible public” to fund their "stop the steal" lawsuits against Facebook, Dominion Voting Systems, and government officials, when they knew there was no factual basis for their court actions.

The fines (shown above) total about $187,000.

WaPo reports that "[Judge] Neureiter’s order is one of the first efforts to put a dollar figure on penalties for lawyers who attempted to use the legal system to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue