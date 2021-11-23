'Stop The Steal' Lawyers Fined $187,000 For Frivolous Lawsuits

Not only are the "stop the steal" liars responsible for the legal fees of those they sued, but a federal judge has also made sure those fines are "hefty" to deter future scammers from trying this again.

Two Colorado lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, raised money from what the judge called an “arguably innocent and gullible public” to fund their "stop the steal" lawsuits against Facebook, Dominion Voting Systems, and government officials, when they knew there was no factual basis for their court actions.

The fines (shown above) total about $187,000.

WaPo reports that "[Judge] Neureiter’s order is one of the first efforts to put a dollar figure on penalties for lawyers who attempted to use the legal system to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

BREAKING: Judge slaps 2 of Trump’s top lawyers with a $198k fine for filing a suit claiming that Biden “stole” the election, accusing them of “violating their duty” by pushing “defamatory rumors” that “imperiled our democracy” and “fueled an insurrection.” RT TO THANK THE JUDGE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 23, 2021

