Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

So, a few days ago, buddies Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds pulled the ole switcheroo on a couple of late night talk show hosts...it was pretty hilarious. Jimmy Kimmel was expecting Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon was introducing Ferrell when the other walked through the curtain. Of course, hilarity ensued.
Here's your Sunday morning line-up:
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) … Maya MacGuineas … Matthew Dowd … Dionne Warwick … Maya Wiley.
- CBS “Face the Nation”: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … Colorado Gov. Jared Polis … World Bank Group President David Malpass … Neel Kashkari … Scott Gottlieb.
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Texas A.G. Ken Paxton. Panel: Doug Heye, Julie Pace and Mo Elleithee. Power Player: Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears.
- ABC “This Week”: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese … Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Jane Coaston and Heidi Heitkamp.
- CNN “State of the Union”: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese … Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … more of Jake Tapper’s interview with Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio).
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Jackie Kucinich, Astead Herndon, Paul Kane, Tarini Parti and Paula Reid … Austan Goolsbee.
- NBC “Meet the Press”: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu … National Economic Council Director Brian Deese … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). Panel: Leigh Ann Caldwell, Matthew Continetti, Claire McCaskill and Eugene Scott.