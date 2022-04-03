Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your morning Bobblehead, along with an April Fool's switcheroo!
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 3, 2022

Normally I'm not a fan of pranks, or April Fools (Fool's? Fools'?) jokes, but sometimes ya gotta admire the creative ones where no one gets hurt. Like this one.

I cannot get mad at that silly thing. Of course doggo is the goodest boi! He's even the goodester boi for making an April Fools joke on us, right?

But in the human world, pranks can get elaborate, and when you have money and access to private planes, I guess, you can pull off these hilarious things to the delight of an audience of millions. Who among us hasn't switched jobs with a colleague for a day? Well done, Jimmy and Jimmy - that was adorable and really fun.

***************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy … NYC Mayor Eric Adams … Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) … Fiona Hill … retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

ABC “This Week”: White House chief of staff Ron Klain … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Astead Herndon and Ruth Marcus.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Hillary Clinton … Michael McFaul and Masha Gessen … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Cornell Belcher, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Brad Todd and Amy Walter.

PBS “PBS News Weekend,” relaunching this weekend with anchor Geoff Bennett: Sheryl Lee Ralph … Daryl Hall. Panel: Chuck Rosenberg, Margaret Russell and Kyle Cheney.

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Panel: David Urban, Jane Harman, Amanda Carpenter and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Martha MacCallum: Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) … Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) … John Kirby. Panel: Ben Domenech, Susan Page and Juan Williams.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: retired Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty … Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) … Aunt Gloria Avent-Kindred … Nina Totenberg … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Ned Price.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Nick Schifrin and Beth Sanner. Panel: Kaitlan Collins, Laura Barrón-López and Hans Nichols.

What are your plans for today? Anyone else getting excited for baseball? Any fun April Fools shenanigans? Tell us in the comments!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue