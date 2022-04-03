Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Normally I'm not a fan of pranks, or April Fools (Fool's? Fools'?) jokes, but sometimes ya gotta admire the creative ones where no one gets hurt. Like this one.

today. i wasn’t a very good dog



april fools. i was so good — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) April 1, 2022

I cannot get mad at that silly thing. Of course doggo is the goodest boi! He's even the goodester boi for making an April Fools joke on us, right?

But in the human world, pranks can get elaborate, and when you have money and access to private planes, I guess, you can pull off these hilarious things to the delight of an audience of millions. Who among us hasn't switched jobs with a colleague for a day? Well done, Jimmy and Jimmy - that was adorable and really fun.

***************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

What are your plans for today? Anyone else getting excited for baseball? Any fun April Fools shenanigans? Tell us in the comments!