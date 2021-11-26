Televangelist And Anti-Vaxxer Marcus Lamb Gravely Ill With COVID

Marcus and Joni Lamb own Daystar Television Network, the second-largest Christian network in the World behind CBN.
By Ed ScarceNovember 26, 2021

You might remember this scumbag who took a $3.9mil PPP loan and bought himself a private jet, only to later return the money after he was investigated for it. Lamb, the CEO and co-founder of Daystar Network, the second-largest Christian Broadcasting network in the United States, is another one of those that promote so-called Prosperity Theology.

Lamb, through Daystar, saturates his network with wall-to-wall anti-vax misinformation, outright lies, and complete bullshit, feeding into the paranoia and distrust his followers seem to need. They're under investigation in Australia at the moment for spreading misinformation and facing what is described by them as a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Source: Sorryantivaxxer.com

According to social media posts (below), Marcus is in the ICU with COVID. This is significant because Marcus is responsible for promoting and spreading more anti-vaxx and pro-alternative treatment disinformation to more people than anyone on sorry-anti-vaxxer so far. In fact, he's claimed that he and his wife Joni have been taking Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and vitamins and minerals as a preventative. Apparently that didn't work out for him. Marcus and Joni own Daystar Television Network the second largest Christian Network in the World behind CBN. Throughout the pandemic, they have been hosting and promoting the most notorious anti-vaxxers in the world, many of whom are members of the despicable American Frontline Doctors which is being investigated by Congress for fraudulent practices and spreading misinformation. Marcus and Joni's guests on Daystar have been the likes of RFK, jr., Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (she told lawmakers that vaccines magnetize people), Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Simone Gold (founder of AFLD, and arrested during the Jan 6 attack on the Capital), Del Bigtree (CEO of antivaxx network), Dr. Rashid Buttar (who has claimed all vaccinated would be dead by 2025).

And what do they say on their website about vaccines?

What if the most dangerous thing your child could face in life is the very thing you’re told by your doctor is safe? With very few safety protocols and a growing number of vaccine related injuries, it’s now more important than ever to educate yourself on vaccines so you can make the most informed decision for your child’s health. By bringing you the latest, up-to-date information and interviews, it is our hope that you will find the best information and answers to your questions, so you will be empowered to make confident decisions for your child’s health and future.

Right Wing Watch first broke the news last week, with Lamb still in the ICU as of this writing. Still tweeting up a storm though (or someone is for him), with nary a mention of his illness, naturally.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue