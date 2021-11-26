Televangelist And Anti-Vaxxer Marcus Lamb Gravely Ill With COVID

You might remember this scumbag who took a $3.9mil PPP loan and bought himself a private jet, only to later return the money after he was investigated for it. Lamb, the CEO and co-founder of Daystar Network, the second-largest Christian Broadcasting network in the United States, is another one of those that promote so-called Prosperity Theology.

Lamb, through Daystar, saturates his network with wall-to-wall anti-vax misinformation, outright lies, and complete bullshit, feeding into the paranoia and distrust his followers seem to need. They're under investigation in Australia at the moment for spreading misinformation and facing what is described by them as a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Source: Sorryantivaxxer.com

According to social media posts (below), Marcus is in the ICU with COVID. This is significant because Marcus is responsible for promoting and spreading more anti-vaxx and pro-alternative treatment disinformation to more people than anyone on sorry-anti-vaxxer so far. In fact, he's claimed that he and his wife Joni have been taking Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and vitamins and minerals as a preventative. Apparently that didn't work out for him. Marcus and Joni own Daystar Television Network the second largest Christian Network in the World behind CBN. Throughout the pandemic, they have been hosting and promoting the most notorious anti-vaxxers in the world, many of whom are members of the despicable American Frontline Doctors which is being investigated by Congress for fraudulent practices and spreading misinformation. Marcus and Joni's guests on Daystar have been the likes of RFK, jr., Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (she told lawmakers that vaccines magnetize people), Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Simone Gold (founder of AFLD, and arrested during the Jan 6 attack on the Capital), Del Bigtree (CEO of antivaxx network), Dr. Rashid Buttar (who has claimed all vaccinated would be dead by 2025).

And what do they say on their website about vaccines?

What if the most dangerous thing your child could face in life is the very thing you’re told by your doctor is safe? With very few safety protocols and a growing number of vaccine related injuries, it’s now more important than ever to educate yourself on vaccines so you can make the most informed decision for your child’s health. By bringing you the latest, up-to-date information and interviews, it is our hope that you will find the best information and answers to your questions, so you will be empowered to make confident decisions for your child’s health and future.

Right Wing Watch first broke the news last week, with Lamb still in the ICU as of this writing. Still tweeting up a storm though (or someone is for him), with nary a mention of his illness, naturally.

