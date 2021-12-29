Another Responsible Gunowner: Dad Leaves Loaded Gun On Gun Safe

You'll never guess what happened.
By Susie MadrakDecember 29, 2021

Responsible gunowners Sara Gerwig and Thomas Wolfe are each charged with endangering the welfare of a child following the death of Connor Wolfe, 5, in Penn Hills, PA.

Their 13-year-old son was yelling at his younger siblings for jumping on a bed.

The teen said he went into his father’s bedroom to get his father’s firearm in order to scare his siblings, the station added. But when the 13-year-old pointed the gun at Wolfe and pulled the trigger, he said he believed the safety was on, according to WTAE.

Wolfe was struck in the head and later died at a local hospital.

The criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital states that the teenager told investigators that the gun used in the shooting was "left out in the master bedroom" and that "he knew the handgun was there, because Thomas Wolfe always leaves his handgun out."

"While interviewing Thomas Wolfe and Sara Gerwig separately, Thomas admitted that he left his handgun on top of his gun safe in their 1st floor master bedroom. Thomas stated that the handgun is always loaded, with a live round in the chamber," the complaint continued. "Thomas uses the handgun as his every day carry gun, when he leaves the house."

"Sara stated that she saw the handgun sitting on top of the safe since Saturday November 20th, 2021," days prior to the shooting, the complaint also said.

A loaded gun. SITTING ON TOP OF THE GUN SAFE.

Because Pennsylvania does not allow the 13-year-old to be charged as a juvenile, he is charged as an adult. Way to protect your family, Mom and Dad!

Meanwhile, a Jacksonville NC police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head. Just another one of those little oopsies you see with responsible gunowners! Via Fox4 News:

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said all preliminary indications show the incident was an accidental shooting. It was reported at 4:36 p.m. local time on Monday at a home just east of the town of Beulaville.

The father and the son were not immediately identified, though investigators said the father is a part of the nearby Jacksonville Police Department.

Authorities said the teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Pitt County, where he remained hospitalized.

Authorities, of course, call it a "tragic event."

